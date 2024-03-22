Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $441,078.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock valued at $314,260,663. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $309.06. 221,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.58 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.