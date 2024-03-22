Asio Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 316,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,121,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 3.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BATS JMST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

