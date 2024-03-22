Asio Capital LLC Sells 454 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 304,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.