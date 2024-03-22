Asio Capital LLC Sells 692 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

