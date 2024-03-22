Asio Capital LLC Sells 7,008 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.