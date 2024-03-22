ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

