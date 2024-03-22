Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Position Boosted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astronics by 36.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Astronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

