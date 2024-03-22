Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Atkore alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,568. Atkore has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $189.39. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 145.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.