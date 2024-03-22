Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 241,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 747,422 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $17.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

