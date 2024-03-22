Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 58.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,918 shares of company stock worth $62,976,053. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 839,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.40. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

