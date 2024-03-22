Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $428.60

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $428.60, but opened at $449.25. Atrion shares last traded at $449.25, with a volume of 8,486 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Atrion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRI

Atrion Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.47 million, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Atrion by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 22.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.