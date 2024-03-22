AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.08. 5,728,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,854,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.