Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $900.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

