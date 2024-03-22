AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $1,672,020.24 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,672,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.05. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 58.2% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 999,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 212.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

