Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.58. 181,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $75.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.