Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Posts Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.