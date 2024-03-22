Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

ASM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.03. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

