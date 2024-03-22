Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Releases Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM opened at $0.58 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

