Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.01.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.