Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $78.45 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $78.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $9.78 or 0.00015510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,179,488 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,173,364.4746198 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.43987819 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $64,286,657.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

