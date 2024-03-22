B. Riley Comments on Hallador Energy’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNRG. TheStreet cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

