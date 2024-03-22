Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BW stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

