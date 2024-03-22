Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BDGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE BDGI traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.74. The company had a trading volume of 107,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,342. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.63.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

