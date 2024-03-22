Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu Sells 20,000 Shares

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$76,000.00.

BLDP traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,426. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 12.25. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$7.77.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

