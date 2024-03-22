Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu Sells 20,000 Shares

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$76,000.00.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
BLDP traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,426. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 12.25. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$7.77.
About Ballard Power Systems
