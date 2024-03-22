Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 958,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 585,473 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.66.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
