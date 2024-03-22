Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.67. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 661,165 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 26.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 163.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,055 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

