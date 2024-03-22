Bank of America Cuts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $55.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

