Bank of America Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $346.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $313.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

FedEx Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of FDX traded up $18.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.34. 6,576,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $251.46. FedEx has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,758,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

