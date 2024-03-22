Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) CEO Curtis C. Simard Buys 759 Shares

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBGet Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Simard acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $18,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,569.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BHB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $972,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

