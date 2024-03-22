Barclays Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

GIS opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

