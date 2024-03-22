Barclays Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $214.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $225.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

FIVE traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average is $184.51. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

