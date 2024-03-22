Barclays Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $239.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $194.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.95.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

