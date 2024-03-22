Barclays Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

