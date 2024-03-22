Bay Rivers Group Purchases 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,093,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

