Benchmark Cuts BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target to $0.40

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Benchmark from $2.50 to $0.40 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 124,790,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,896. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

