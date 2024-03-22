Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OABI

OmniAb Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ OABI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 396,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,788. The firm has a market cap of $598.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -0.16. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OABI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $684,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.