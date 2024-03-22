Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Sells $20,103.46 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $20,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $978.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

