Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 67,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 44,430 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $716.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth $808,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

