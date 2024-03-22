BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $330.00

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.20), with a volume of 987666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.27).

BH Macro GBP Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 357.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,538.46 and a beta of -0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at BH Macro GBP

In other BH Macro GBP news, insider Bronwyn Curtis bought 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.67 ($25,492.90). In other news, insider John Le Poidevin acquired 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £149,991.60 ($190,950.48). Also, insider Bronwyn Curtis acquired 5,547 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.67 ($25,492.90). Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

