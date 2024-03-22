BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 2.7%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 2,751,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,057,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. BigBear.ai's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,844.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 100,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,304.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,802,170 shares of company stock worth $15,560,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

