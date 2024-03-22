Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $215.35

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $215.35 and last traded at $218.10, with a volume of 1048157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

