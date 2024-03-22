Bit Digital, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTBT. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday.

Bit Digital stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 4.75. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bit Digital by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

