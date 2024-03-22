Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $183.47 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $183.47 million and approximately $608,368.24 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $11.43 or 0.00018089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.70 or 0.00637052 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00120168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.52005742 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $704,861.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

