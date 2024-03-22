Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31. 3,641,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,255,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.