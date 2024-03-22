Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Steve Stein sold 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total transaction of C$4,640.00.

Shares of TSE:BDI traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$8.88. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,909. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$534.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650565 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

