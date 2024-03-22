Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BDTX stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.65. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.