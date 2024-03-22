Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Black Diamond Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.