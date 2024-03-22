BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

BL stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

