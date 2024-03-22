BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 107,194 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 107,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,290.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,910,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,570,068.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ECAT opened at $17.04 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after buying an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.