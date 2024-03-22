BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLK. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $842.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.