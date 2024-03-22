BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 141,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $14.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $827.34. The company had a trading volume of 143,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,843. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

